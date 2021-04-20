Sizing Agents Market Analytics Report on Market Size and Segmentation With Growth Rate Forecasts by 2026
Increasing demand for both the surface & internal sizing agents coupled with high investments in R&D of sizing agents are fueling the market growth.
The global sizing agents market is forecast to reach USD 5.58 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The sizing agents provide water-resistance, which literally prevents paper from getting blurred when in contact with water or inks and also provides the printability of papers by improving the surface glaze. These agents are essential for textile industries for the textile warp sizing, which reduces the breakage of the yarn and increases productivity. Sizing agents proved its high demand in various end-use applications due to its superior properties of helping in retaining the ink or paints on the applications. The wide range of applications that make use of agents for a better printability are clearly leaping up. Applications like newspaper, fine paper, printing paper, linerboard, fabrics, and cosmetics are some of the instances having high market value.
The comprehensive analysis of the Sizing Agents market assists businesses in gaining a competitive advantage and helps them reach their business goals and objectives. The global Sizing Agents market research report is formulated with the descriptive profiles of the leading companies of the market along with their pricing analysis, gross revenue, financial standing, sales network and distribution channel, profit margins, and market position. This offers the readers a complete understanding of the competitive landscape of the Sizing Agents industry.
The Sizing Agents research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Kemira Oyj, Seiko PMC Corporation, Aries Chemical, Pulcra Chemicals, Omnova Solutions, Buckman, Bodo Moller Chemie GmbH, and Solenis.
Segmentation Analysis
The global Sizing Agents market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Furthermore, the report also offers an accurate assessment of the market share and customer base of the Sizing Agents market in the major geographical regions of the world. The report also analyzes the growth of the individual segments of the Sizing Agents industry throughout the forecast period.
Type of Monomers Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Starch and Starch Agents
- Rosin
- Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)
- Styrene
- Acrylic Monomers
- Others
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Natural
- Synthetic
Functions Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Surface Agents
- Internal Agents
Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Paper & Paperboard
- Textile & Fiber
- Others
Sizing Agents market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Objectives of the Sizing Agents Market Report:
- Analysis and forecast of the Global Sizing Agents Market by segmentation of the market
- Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the Sizing Agents market
- Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
- Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
- Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
In conclusion, the report offers an extensive panoramic view of the Sizing Agents industry, backed by key statistical data and figures garnered from authentic sources and thorough primary and secondary research. The report offers a thorough examination of the size, shape, and volume of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the Sizing Agents industry till 2027. The report also strives to offer strategic recommendations to the new players entering the Sizing Agents industry and guide them for overcoming entry-level barriers. It also offers recommendations to the established companies to fortify their presence in the Sizing Agents market and capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the industry.
