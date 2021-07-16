Situation in South Africa stabilized – violence with about 200 deaths | free press

In South Africa, protests against the detention of ex-president Zumas had escalated. There was looting and violence all over the country, including against minorities. The situation has now calmed down a bit.

Johannesburg (dpa) – According to government information, 212 people have been killed in violent riots in parts of South Africa. Many more were injured as a result. The death toll could rise further, the minister in the presidential office, Khumbuzo Ntshaveni, announced.

Despite further isolated attacks, especially in the coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal, the situation has now been largely brought under control by the military, opening up major traffic routes. “The situation in the two provinces is gradually but surely returning to normal,” Ntshaveni said. In total, more than 2,500 arrests have been made so far.

President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered the mobilization of 25,000 soldiers who are now deployed in other provinces. The violence started with protests against the imprisonment of ex-President Jacob Zuma of KwaZulu-Natal. A week ago, he was sentenced to 15 months in prison for disobedience to justice.

The protests soon developed into large-scale riots. When asked about Zuma’s pardon, Ntshaveni said: “The Justice Minister has made it clear that ex-President Jacob Zuma will be eligible for a pardon within three months and three weeks, and for a medical pardon if he applies.”