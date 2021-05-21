Sisal Market Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Industry Shares And Forecast 2018-2028
Sisal Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market insights 2018 to 2028
Agave sisalana, the botanical name of Sisal, is an endemic tropical plant whose leaves provide hard natural fiber, that can be used to produce ropes, carpets, twines and sacks. A hybrid of sisal plant can be used to grow high-quality papermaking pulp, thereby aiding in the expansion of the overall sisal market.
Moreover, research on land suitability and soils show that constant sisal cultivation depletes the soil nutrient reserves, thus rendering the crop incapable to conquer high production levels. Additionally, sisal offers various desirable and innovative factors that can trigger the growth of Sisal in the forecast period. Saudi Arabia is the leading country for overall sisal exports followed by China and Nigeria.
Global Sisal Market Segmentation
The global sisal market can be segmented on the basis of product type as:
- Lower-grade Fiber
- Medium-grade Fiber
- Higher-grade Fiber
Pricing analysis of global sisal market is segmented on the basis of product types by calculating the average selling price, which varies depending on the wide range of brand, designs, quality and various features.
Market segments on the basis of application as:
- Paper
- Automotive
- Pharmaceuticals
- Textiles
- Construction
- Other Applications
Regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)
- CIS and Russia
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)
