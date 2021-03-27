SIP Trunking Services Market Size by Product Type, By Application, By Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecast by 2027

Under market segmentation, research and analysis is done based on several market and industry segments such as application, vertical, deployment model, end user, and geography. To execute this SIP Trunking Services market research study, competent and advanced tools and techniques have been utilized that include SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

SIP Trunking Services Market is expected to reach USD 28.8 billion by 2025 from USD 7.4 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% in the forecast period . Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunk helps in the reduction of commonly used analog, T1-based Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) and allows the company to get a public or private internet connection by the SIP provider.

SIP Trunking Services Market 2027 Top Players (Market Analysis, Opportunities, Demand, Forecasting)

Flowroute Inc.,

3CX Ltd.,

Nextiva, Inc.,

XO Communications, LLC,

Twilio, Inc.,

8×8, Inc.,

KPN International N.V.,

3CX, Allstream Inc.,

Based on technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2027 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

By Type (On-premise, Hosted),

Applications (Telecom, IT, Health Care, Retail, Media, Entertainment, Government, Education, Others), Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global extended reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Region.

SIP Trunking Services Market with Key Factor Analysis:

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Migration reduces the use of fixed PSTN lines

Cost-effective for multiple lines and hardware requirements for multiple PRI ports

Increasing reliability of services by adding VoIP services

Rising security crackdown is a challenge

This report covers complete upcoming and present trends applicable to the market along with restrictions and drivers in the business development. It offers industry predictions for the forthcoming years. This research analyzes main markets and their sub-segments, evolving patterns and pressures on the industry, strategic perspectives and shifting situations of supply and demand, quantifies opportunities with the size of the market and forecasts the market, and monitors emerging developments/opportunities/challenges.

Competitive Landscape : Flowroute Inc., 3CX Ltd., Nextiva, Inc., XO Communications, LLC, Twilio, Inc., 8×8, Inc., KPN International N.V., 3CX, Allstream Inc., ShoreTel Inc., Level 3 Communications, LLC, NTT Communications Corp., Digium, Inc., One Source Network, Sangoma Technologies Corp., and many more.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global SIP Trunking Services Market“

60- Tables

220- Figures

350 – Pages

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027. The data analysis present in the SIP Trunking Services report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

SIP Trunking Services Industry Regional Market Analysis

SIP Trunking Services Industry Production by Regions

Global SIP Trunking Services Industry Production by Regions

Global SIP Trunking Services Industry Revenue by Regions

SIP Trunking Services Industry Consumption by Regions

SIP Trunking Services Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

Global SIP Trunking Services Industry Production by Type

Global SIP Trunking Services Industry Revenue by Type

SIP Trunking Services Industry Price by Type

SIP Trunking Services Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

Global SIP Trunking Services Industry Consumption by Application

Global SIP Trunking Services Industry Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

SIP Trunking Services Industry Major Manufacturers Analysis

SIP Trunking Services Industry Production Sites and Area Served

Product Introduction, Application and Specification

SIP Trunking Services Industry Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Main Business and Markets Served

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue (demand and production) are available for 2020-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the key national markets by Technology, Component, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The SIP Trunking Services Market report is a valuable source of guidance and direction. It is helpful for established businesses, new entrants in the SIP Trunking Services market as well as individuals interested in the market. New Investment Feasibility analysis is included in the report.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

