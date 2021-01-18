SIP Trunking Services Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth KPN International N.V., 3CX, Allstream Inc., ShoreTel Inc., Level 3 Communications, LLC, NTT Communications Corp and More

SIP trunking services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on SIP trunking services market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

SIP trunk aims to eliminate the widely used analog, T1-based public switched telephone network (PSTN) and enables the client to receive a SIP provider’s public or private interest link. Such types of protocol session initiation providers are also known as provider of telephony services.

SIP Trunking Services Market 2020: This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact analysis on the market. Some of the key players profiled in the study Twilio, Inc., 8×8, Inc., KPN International N.V., 3CX, Allstream Inc., ShoreTel Inc., Level 3 Communications, LLC, NTT Communications Corp., Digium, Inc.

Competitive Landscape of the SIP Trunking Services Market

Key Players Mentioned in the study are Flowroute Inc., 3CX Ltd., Nextiva, Inc., XO Communications, LLC, One Source Network, Sangoma Technologies Corp., and many more.

Key Highlights from SIP Trunking Services Market Study.

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in SIP Trunking Services industry evolution and predictive analysis.

Manufacturing Analysis —the report is currently analyzed concerning various product type and application. The SIP Trunking Services market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.

Competition — Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness — SIP Trunking Services report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

Market Segmentation

The Global Commercial SIP Trunking Services Market has been divided into product types, application, and regions. These segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help customers increase their business and take calculated decisions.

By Type (On-premise, Hosted),

Applications (Telecom, IT, Health Care, Retail, Media, Entertainment, Government, Education, Others),

Regional Analysis for Global SIP Trunking Services Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Global SIP Trunking Services Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Migration reduces the use of fixed PSTN lines

Cost-effective for multiple lines and hardware requirements for multiple PRI ports

Increasing reliability of services by adding VoIP services

Rising security crackdown is a challenge

What to Expect from this Report On SIP Trunking Services Market:

A comprehensive summary of several area distributions and the summary types of popular products in the SIP Trunking Services Market.

