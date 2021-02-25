SIP Trunking Services Market 2021: Strategic Assessment, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Restraints, Challenges to 2027

The SIP Trunking Services report compiles exhaustive information acquired through proven research methodologies and from dedicated sources across several industries. The report gives insightful analyses of the market and has a comprehensive understanding of the commercial landscape. This market report assesses the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk. This market report puts forth an absolute overview of the market that contains various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape. The SIP Trunking Services report aids in understanding the future outlook and prospects for the ABC industry.

SIP Trunking Services Market is expected to reach USD 28.8 billion by 2025 from USD 7.4 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Prominent Market Players: SIP Trunking Services Market Flowroute Inc., 3CX Ltd., Nextiva, Inc., XO Communications, LLC, Twilio, Inc., 8×8, Inc., KPN International N.V., 3CX, Allstream Inc., ShoreTel Inc., Level 3 Communications, LLC,

Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunk helps in the reduction of commonly used analog, T1-based Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) and allows the company to get a public or private internet connection by the SIP provider. All these types of session initiation protocol providers are also known as internet telephony service providers. Session initiation protocols are widely used for internet telephony, instant messaging, over Internet Protocol (IP) networks and others. According to statista, in 2017, the telecommunication market was valued at around USD 1.4 trillion and estimated to grow to around USD 1.46 trillion by 2020. As per the ACS Chemical Neuroscience, in 2016, in U.S., the global pharmaceutical industry was stated to be USD 446 billion alone. For instance, in 2016, 3CX (Unified communication solution provider) had come into partnership with Partner-Netwerk, a VoIP provider. This partnership would have helped both the companies to offer various services like internet connectivity, IPTV and SIP trunking to their customers. Thus, the above factors prove that the telecommunication and healthcare sectors are growing and will derive the demand of SIP trunking services.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

* North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

* Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

* Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, , South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Competitive Analysis: Global SIP Trunking Services Market

The global SIP trunking services market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2015, GTT acquires one source network a global data, Internet, Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunking and managed services. This acquisition will help the company to solidify its presence in SIP trunking market.

Global SIP Trunking Services Market: Segment Analysis

Global SIP Trunking Services Market, By Type (On-premise, Hosted), Applications (Telecom, IT, Health Care, Retail, Media, Entertainment, Government, Education, Others), Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

