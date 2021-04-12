SIP Trunking Market Share, Size, Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors for New Business Opportunities and Investment by 2027

Increasing adoption of internet-based calling apps and services is getting supported by the growing sale of smartphones and other network connected devices. The global SIP trunking market is segmented in terms of deployment type, end user, organization size, and geography. Based on deployment type, the market is segmented into on-premise and hosted. In terms ofend user, the market is segmented into education, IT &telecom, retail, media &entertainment, BFSI, healthcare, and government. Based on organization size, the market is segmented into small &medium businesses and large enterprises. Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East &Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).

Telecommunication networks are getting evolved at a rapid rate as business are transforming toward globalization. International business calling services is gaining traction as communicating with other country clients, investors, and distributors has become simple and faster. Supporting infrastructure development of communication and logistic network is boosting the IP based call services ratio. Increasing use of smartphones, laptops, and cloud platforms with supporting infrastructural growth inexorably transformed the telecommunication industry. Advent of 5G, fiber optic, and other connectivity services enhanced the growth of Internet services in developed as well as developing nations. Rising development in Internet-based voice calling services is accelerating the SIP trunking market growth. Growing competition in voice carrying business has increased pressure on market players.

Major Key Players covered in this report:

8X8, INC.

AT&T Inc.

RINGCENTRAL, INC.

PLIVO INC

Telstra Corporation Limited

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

VONAGE

TWILIO INC

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the SIP Trunking market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the SIP Trunking market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of SIP Trunking industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Scope of the Report

The research on the SIP Trunking market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the SIP Trunking market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

SIP Trunking Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

