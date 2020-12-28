Sinus Dilation Market Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2027

According to our new market research study on “Sinus Dilation Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product, by Procedure Type and by End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 3,859.75 million by 2027 from US$ 1,918.73 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027.The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.

Based on Product, the market is segmented in to endoscopes, balloon sinus dilation devices, sinus stents/implants, handheld instruments. In 2019, the balloon sinus dilation devices segment held the largest share of the market and market for sinus stent/implants is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment is likely to witness a lucrative growth owing to factors such as increased prevalence of chronic sinusitis and the higher adoption of balloon sinuplasty procedures. Moreover, balloon sinuplasty using balloon sinus dilation devices has transformed sinus dilation procedure since its introduction due to highly advanced device that enables use of sophisticated dilatational technology to dilate the sinus ostia using minimally invasive sinus dilation procedures. Additionally, increasing awareness among populace regarding the benefits of sinus dilation procedures along with increasing personal disposable income are some of the factors likely to augment the growth of the segment.

Factors such as various increasing number of product approvals and growing need for surgical procedures to treat sinusitisare expected to boost the growth of the global sinus dilationmarket. However, the market is likely to get impacted by the high cost of sinus dilation procedureduring the forecast period.

The Report Segments Global Sinus Dilation Market as Follows:

ByProduct

Endoscopes Sinuscopes Rhinoscopes

Balloon Sinus Dilation Devices

Sinus Stents/Implants



Handheld Instruments By Procedure Type

Standalone Sinus Dilation Procedures

Hybrid Sinus Dilation Procedures



By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

ENT Clinics

Increasing Number of Product Approvals Drives Market Growth

The incidences of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) are rising continuously, affecting seven people worldwide. Subsequently, it has driven the implementation of long-term medical management and functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FESS). Furthermore, technological developments allow various market players to efficiently innovate technologically advanced medical devices to treat CRS through minimally invasive procedures. Balloon sinuplasty is the widely used procedure to treat CRS, and various market leaders are developing balloon sinus dilation devices. With developments in balloon sinuplasty, various regulators are seen approving medical devices. In the past few years, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved several devices. For instance, in July 2016, FDA approved Vent-Os Sinus Dilation System (SinuSys Corporation), and in October 2017, such as Relieva SpinPlus Nav Balloon Sinuplasty System (Acclarent, Inc.) received FDA’s approval.

Products Insights

In terms of product, the balloon sinus dilation devices segment held a greater share of the Sinus Dilationmarketin 2019; itis expected to continue to be a leading shareholder during the forecast period.However, the sinus stents/implants segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

