Sinus Dilation Market Future Prospects 2027 with Leading Key Insights – Entellus Medical, DalentMedical, Innaccel, Intersect ENT, Sinusys

The Sinus Dilation market was valued at US$ 1,918.73 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,859.75 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2020–2027.

Sinus dilation refers to a minimally invasive surgical procedure performed to reshape anatomy to expand sinus pathways and restore drainage. The procedure utilizes small balloons placed in key places in the nose and sinus, dilated to develop the sinus pathways. Increasing prevalence of chronic sinusitis and the increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries are expected to fuel the sinus dilution market’s growth during the forecast period. Moreover, product innovation and development of the medical device industry in emerging nations are anticipated to offer growth opportunities to the companies in the sinus dilution market.

Sinus Dilation Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

Medtronic

Smith & Nephew

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Intersect ENT, Inc.

Dalent Medical

InnAccel Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Olympus Corporation

SinuSys Corporation

AED.MD

Based on end user, the global sinus dilation market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and ENT clinics. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Hospitals are one of the patient care settings where sinus dilation procedures are extensively performed. This segment is expected to held significant market share in the sinus dilation market owing to the high number of outpatient sinus dilation procedures, the advantages of the hospital setting such as the presence of integrated healthcare facilities, the availability of technologically advanced infrastructures, and the ability to perform complex sinus surgeries.

Balloon sinuplasty is the widely used procedure to treat CRS, and various market leaders are developing balloon sinus dilation devices. With developments in balloon sinuplasty, various regulators are seen approving medical devices. In the past few years, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved several devices. For instance, in July 2016, FDA approved Vent-Os Sinus Dilation System (SinuSys Corporation), and in October 2017, such as Relieva SpinPlus Nav Balloon Sinuplasty System (Acclarent, Inc.) received FDA’s approval.

To comprehend global Sinus Dilation market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

