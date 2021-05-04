Single-Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market is Growing at a CAGR of 8.7% During Forecast Period 2021-2028 with Top Most Key Players: H and R Healthcare, Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, Medela AG, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Paul Hartmann Ag

The single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market was valued at US$ 462.05 million in 2020, and it is projected to reach US$ 892.32 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) is used for managing a wide range of wound types, including traumatic, hard-to-heal, and chronic wounds. It is also used to manage wounds that are covered with flaps or a skin graft. NPWT is transformed into a medical device such as a single-use NPWT device, and it is a small pocket-sized battery-operated device. As the name suggests, these are disposable and portable devices generally used for outpatient care.

Single-Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market Top Leading Vendors:-

Cardinal Health Inc

ConvaTec Group Plc

Carilex Medical

Genadyne Biotechnologies, Inc.

H and R Healthcare

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

Medela AG

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Paul Hartmann Ag

Smith & Nephew plc

According to a study published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information in August 2020, diabetic foot ulcers were among the possible causes of non-traumatic amputations in the US. About 5% of patients suffering from diabetes mellitus develop foot ulcers, and 1% need an amputation procedure. The patients in such conditions require periodic wound cleaning and dressing that can be accomplished using wound therapy devices. Continuous developments in medical devices related to wound therapy, as well as rise in prevalence of diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and diabetes—which might lead to ulcers, pressure ulcers, and wounds associated with different surgical procedures—are driving the single-use negative pressure wound therapy market.

Single-Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices market By Wound Type:

Surgical

Traumatic

Diabetic Foot

Sports Injuries

Venous Leg Ulcers

Others

Single-Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices market By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

Single-Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices market trends, risk factors, market dynamics, Market plans, and policies are evaluated in this report. Various marketing channels, analysis of downstream buyers, SWOT analysis of regions and players are covered in this report. Single-Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices presence across different geographies, a wide range of applications, product types, and profiling of key market players can be tailor-made based on user’s requirement. Single-Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices market is studied on the basis of two important factors namely revenue (USD Millions) and Volume (k.MT).

