Single-Serve Packaging Market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Market Size Research Report Forecast up to 2028

The major players covered in the single-serve packaging market report are T.H.E.M., Sonic Packaging, JHS PACKAGING, Amcor plc, Transcontinental Inc, Tetra Pak, American Beverage Corporation, SNAPSIL, Sealed Air, Aranow Packaging Machinery, American FlexPack, Elis Packaging Solutions, Inc., MattPak, LIQUIPAK CORPORATION, Assemblies Unlimited, Inc., M.J. Rapoport & Company, Inc, The Box Co-Op among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The single-serve packaging market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of approximately 5.80% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on single-serve packaging market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The cost efficiency of the product is escalating the growth of single-serve packaging market.

Single-serve packaging is a smaller package which is used to hold one portion of the food or beverage product. Multipacks are also categorized under single-serve packaging as they consist of multiple smaller packages within a larger container. It is gaining popularity among consumers because of its convenience as snacking between meals is increasing and incorporate eating into busy schedules is common now. Healthy and nutritious snacking can also benefited from this packaging and it also helps in the reduction of food waste issues.

The rise in consumer preference towards convenience food, growth in awareness regarding freshness of dietary products and reduction of food wastage and the growing rate of eating and drinking occasions in offices among others are the major driving factors for the single-serve packaging market. The rise in demand for this form of packaging as it is known to offer variety, lightweight and affordability to cater the needs of consumers and the enhancement of these packaging by collaborating digital printing aesthetics, adoption of environment-friendly technologies and compliant labeling accelerate the single-serve packaging market growth. The increasing utilization of these packaging solution by various industries especially food and beverage sector because of its cost efficiency as it requires low cost in manufacturing, less raw material and limited cost for processes such as packing, printing and shipping and the presence of favorable regulations and policies by the airport authority and other governmental agencies limiting the quantity of products allowed to carry while traveling also influence the single-serve packaging market.

Additionally, change in consumer lifestyles, increasing demand in cosmetics and toiletries, rapid urbanization and rise in spending power positively affect the single-serve packaging market. Furthermore, the increasing need for high value food and beverage, consumer goods, healthcare and personal care sector and new innovations in packaging extend profitable opportunities to the single-serve packaging market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, high initial capital investment is expected to obstruct the single-serve packaging market growth. The communal characteristic of developing nations is projected to challenge the single-serve packaging market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Conducts Overall SINGLE-SERVE PACKAGING Market Segmentation:

By Product (Cans, Bottles, Pouches, Others),

Material (Paper and Paperboard, Wood, Plastics, Metals),

Application (Food, Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care)

The countries covered in the global single-serve packaging market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the single-serve packaging market due to the presence of organized retail stores and outlets, single-serve packaging emerging as an innovative and untapped market and adoption of advanced technologies in the region. Africa is expected to witness significant CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the rise in tourism and penetration of multinational companies in the region.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Hair Tie market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Single-Serve Packaging market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Single-Serve Packaging market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

