Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market 2020-2026 will Change the Future | Leading Players – Fluidigm Corporation, QIAGEN, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific

In Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.

Market Analysis: Global Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market

Global Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 851.96 million to an estimated value of USD 2554.05 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.71% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising chronic diseases among population is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the single-cell genome sequencing market are Fluidigm Corporation, QIAGEN, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio- Rad Laboratories, Inc., 10x Genomics, BD, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, BGI, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Novogene Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., Zephyrus Biosciences, Inc. Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, DNA Electronics.

Market Definition: Global Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market

Single-cell genome sequencing is a process which uses next generation sequencing techniques to get the information about the cells so that one can examine them and understand their function in the context of their microenvironment. This sequencing helps in examine the activities done by the each cell. This technique is very useful in cancer research, neurobiology, and immunology microbiology. Increasing cases of chronic disease is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Segmentation: Global Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market : By Type

Instruments

Reagents

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market : By Technology

NGS

PCR

qPCR

Microarray

MDA

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market : By Workflow

Single Cell Isolation

Sample Preparation

Genomic Analysis

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market : By Disease Area

Cancer

Immunology

Prenatal Diagnosis

Neurobiology

Microbiology

Others

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market : By Application

Circulating Cells

Cell Differentiation

Genomic Variation

Subpopulation Characterization

Others

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market : By End- User

Academic & Research Laboratories

Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Clinics

Others

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, PerkinElmer announced that they have acquired RHS so that they can expand buyer’s genomic research offerings. With better experienced team they can provide new product to the clinical and applied research markets.

In January 2017, Illumina, Inc., and Bio- Rad Laboratories, Inc., announced the launch of their Illumina Bio-Rad Single Cell Sequencing Solutions which will provide ability to the researcher to investigate cells in tissue functions, therapeutic response and disease progression. This will also help them to understand functions in complicated tissues.

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market Drivers

Increasing R&D investment in single cell genomics space is driving the growth of this market

Rising number of SCG centers is another factor driving the market growth

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market Restraints

High price of the single cell genome sequencing is restraining the growth of this market

Increasing analytical challenges in measurement of single molecule of DNA is restraining the market growth.

