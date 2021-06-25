Single Cell Analysis Market Growth Drivers, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast To 2027

The increasing biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and the rising technological developments in single-cell analysis products are driving the demand for the market.

Market Size – USD 2.09 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 17.2%, Market Trends –rise in cancer prevalence globally.

The global Single Cell Analysis Market is forecasted to reach USD 6.98 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global Single-Cell Analysis market is forecasted to expand exponentially owing to the increasing biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Furthermore, the market is also anticipated to be driven by the rising technological developments in single-cell analysis products in the forecasted timeline.

The rising prevalence of cancer globally is anticipated to propel the market growth to a certain extent in the forecasted timeline. One of the biggest causes of death globally is cancer. In the past couple of decades, the condition has undergone substantial growth and is projected to increase exponentially over the forecast timeframe. In 2018, approximately 1,735,350 new cancer cases were identified in the U. S., as per the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and 609,640 individuals died from the disease. Circulatory tumor cells are gaining growing therapeutic attention because they are essential to induce cancer development to be tracked and care modified. In these situations, single-cell sequencing has been used to pursue improved diagnostic and prognostic genetic markers.

The COVID-19 impact:

The distribution of Covid-19’s has influenced industrial activities worldwide. Over the weeks, the market has experienced a downturn that can continue in the coming months. The virus led to the implementation of lockdown, which disrupted the asset management program’s workings as the healthcare sector witnessed a collapse in several countries. They were loaded with patients infected by a coronavirus. Millions of people were infected, and thousands of them died, including the healthcare staff. Although the market suffered a significant setback at the time, the industry is bouncing back as there is a greater need for better management and upgrading the medical sector.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The cancer segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 17.4% in the forecasted timeline. Single-cell research effectively addresses the data resolution problems, and a detailed description of tumor development, metastasis, immune evasion, and antibiotic resistance has been produced. These variables have contributed to the considerable adoption of this technology in molecular genetics, leading to this segment’s anticipated prominence.

The flow cytometry segment is anticipated to be gradually growing over the expected timeframe. The segment’s growth is due to the commonly used flow cytometry in the identification and calculation of cell or particle occupants’ physical and chemical characteristics.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth in the Single Cell Analysis market, owing to growing biotechnology funding by suppliers and clients. The Single Cell Analysis market in the region is also spurred by increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and rising R&D activities in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Key participants include General Electric Company, Fluidigm Corporation, NanoString Technologies, Inc., Fluxion Biosciences Inc, Luminex Corporation, Tecan Group Ltd., Promega Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Silicon Biosystems Menarini, Inc., Illumina, Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Single Cell Analysis Market on the basis of product, type, application, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Instruments

Hemocytometers Flow cytometers Manual Instruments Automated Instruments Automated Instruments Cell Microarrays PCR Systems Microscopes Automated Cell Counters

Consumables

Assay Kits Reagents Others



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Animal

Human

Microbial

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Microscopy

Flow Cytometry

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Mass Spectrometry

Next-Generation Sequencing

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Stem cell

Cancer

Neurology

In-vitro fertilization

Immunology

Non-invasive prenatal diagnosis

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Laboratories

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM



