Single Board Computer Market Size, Industry Trends, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2026 Single Board Computer Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period 2026

Single board computer was created as a demonstration or development system for the educational system and also as the controlling unit in the embedded systems. Single board computers are emerging due to the growth of the integrated circuits density. It refers to the building of all the components including storage, the microprocessor and memory within the single circuit board. The functionality of the normal computer is similar to the single board computer.

Global single board computer market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the technological advancements in the semiconductor industry and increasing demand across several industry verticals.

With the wide ranging Single Board Computer market report it becomes easy to focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps the business on the right path. An influential business report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research performed by a team of industry experts. The market is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions. This report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players. Thorough insights into emerging trends, opportunities, and potential threats are offered via Single Board Computer marketing report as it is the key to long-term sustenance in a competitive environment.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major market competitors currently working in global single board computer market are WINSYSTEMS Inc. Company, Advantech Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., Arm Limited, Connect Tech Inc., Broadcom, EUROTECH, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., SAMSUNG, Sinovoip Co. Limited, Seco S.p.A., SolidRun Ltd., Nuance Communications, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Xilinx Inc., Toradex Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd., Digi International Inc., VersaLogic Corp., Olimex, Mercury Systems, Inc., and NetBurner among others.

Segmentation : Global Single Board Computer Market

By Component

Solution

VME

cPCI

VPX

xTCA

Others

Service

System Integration

Customization

After-sales

By Processor

ARM

x86

Atom

PowerPC

By End-Use

Industrial Automation

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation

Medical

Entertainment

By Application

Test & Measurement

Communication

Data Processing

Research

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, WINSYSTEMS Inc. Company launched Intel E3900 based single board computer along with the flexible edge computing for the industrial IOT applications. The system would offer wide expansion and configuration choices for the faster time and greater functionality to market. This strategy would help the company to expand their product portfolio

In May 2017, Raspberry Pi Foundation announced the merger with the CoderDojo Foundation. This merger would create the largest effort for younger people to get involved in the digital and computing making. This would in turn help the company to generate more revenue in the market

Country Level Analysis

The Single Board Computer market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Single Board Computer market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Single Board Computer Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Single Board Computer market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Single Board Computer market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Single Board Computer market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

