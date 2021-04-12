Single Board Computer Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2027

Single Board Computer Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Single Board Computer market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

Global single board computer market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the technological advancements in the semiconductor industry and increasing demand across several industry verticals.

Single board computer was created as a demonstration or development system for the educational system and also as the controlling unit in the embedded systems. Single board computers are emerging due to the growth of the integrated circuits density. It refers to the building of all the components including storage, the microprocessor and memory within the single circuit board. The functionality of the normal computer is similar to the single board computer.

Market Drivers

Growing disposable income of the consumers is propelling the growth of the market

Rising investment in IoT technology may boost the market growth

Advancements in Linux software will also drive the market in the forecast period

Declining cost of the single board computers is also driving the market growth

Market Restraints

System design and complexity may restrict the growth of the market

Inefficient cooling process is hindering the market growth

The technological drawbacks can hamper the market demand as the application platform cannot be aligned for replacing the latest technology processor

Single Board Computer Market Scope and Segmentation:

By Component

Solution VME cPCI VPX xTCA Others

Service System Integration Customization After-sales



By Processor

ARM

x86

Atom

PowerPC

By End-Use

Industrial Automation

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation

Medical

Entertainment

By Application

Test & Measurement

Communication

Data Processing

Research

Single Board Computer Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Single Board Computer Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Companies Operating in the Single Board Computer Market Includes:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in global single board computer market are WINSYSTEMS Inc. Company, Advantech Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., Arm Limited, Connect Tech Inc., Broadcom, EUROTECH, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., SAMSUNG, Sinovoip Co. Limited, Seco S.p.A., SolidRun Ltd., Nuance Communications, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Xilinx Inc., Toradex Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd., Digi International Inc., VersaLogic Corp., Olimex, Mercury Systems, Inc., and NetBurner among others.

