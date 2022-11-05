Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who started performing as a toddler and had hit albums beginning in his teen years, was discovered useless Saturday at his dwelling in Southern California. He was 34.

Representatives for Carter’s household confirmed the singer’s dying. They didn’t present any fast additional remark.

Carter, the youthful brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, carried out as a gap act for Britney Spears in addition to his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the household’s actuality sequence “Home of Carters” that aired on E! Leisure Tv.

Deputies responded round 11 a.m. following stories of a medical emergency on the dwelling in Lancaster, stated Deputy Alejandra Parra with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division.

Parra stated the deputies discovered a deceased individual on the residence, however she couldn’t instantly verify it was Carter.

Carter’s fiancé, Melanie Martin, requested for privateness because the household grieves.

“We’re nonetheless within the means of accepting this unlucky actuality,” Martin stated in an announcement Saturday. “Your ideas and prayers are vastly appreciated.”

Carter’s 2000 album, “Aaron’s Celebration (Come Get It),” offered three million copies and produced hit singles together with the title music and “I Need Sweet. His movies obtained common airplay on Disney and Nickelodeon.

In 2009, Carter appeared on the ABC competitors present “Dancing with the Stars,” ending in fifth place with accomplice Karina Smirnoff.

Carter’s fifth and last studio album, “LOVE,” was launched in 2018.