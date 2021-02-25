Singapore E-Learning Market is set to estimated US$ 2,228.74 million with jump in High demand investments in Coming Year

Singapore E-Learning market was valued US$ 792.97 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 2,228.74 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during 2020–2027.

Education technology solutions are becoming popular in Singapore’s schools and higher education institutions, providing a digital platform for documenting and tracking online education. E-learning leverages gamification by quickly tracking students’ progress and improving their interactions with teachers and other students. Also, the popularity of e-learning is increasing in Singapore due to the need of systems such as LMS and analytics, which are used to understand and upgrade the learning process. This further encourages vendors to integrate learning modules, such as gamified learning, into software systems. Additionally, increased government investment in e-learning technologies is also expected to contribute to market growth.

Some of the companies competing in the Singapore E-Learning Market are

Antoree Pte. Ltd.

Gem Learning

Coursepad Pte Ltd.

Gnowbe Group Ltd.

Inchone Pte Ltd.

KooBits Learning Pte Ltd.

Kydon

Marshall Cavendish Education

Xiamen Phoenix OneSoft CO., LTD.

Wizlearn Technologies

Singapore E-Learning Market – by Delivery Mode

Online

LMS

Mobile

Others

Singapore E-Learning Market – by Learning Mode

Self-Paced

Instructor-Led

Singapore E-Learning Market – by End User

Academic

Corporate

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Singapore E-Learning Market.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional Singapore E-Learning Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Singapore E-Learning Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

