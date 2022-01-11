Sinéad O’Connor’s 17-year-old son died two days after his disappearance

Young Shane O’Connor may have committed suicide. The singer herself announced her death on social media.

The singer’s son was only 17 years old.

That Saturday, January 8th, Shane O’Connor died. The 17-year-old was the son of singer Sinéad O’Connor and musician Donal Lunny and has been missing since Thursday the 6th. Sinéad O’Connor announced this on social media.

“My beautiful son Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the light of my life, has decided to end his earthly struggle and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. May you be in peace, “wrote the singer.

According to the Daily Mail, Shane O’Connor was admitted to Tallaght Hospital with a hint that he might commit suicide. Over the years Sinéad O’Connor suffered from a number of mental health problems including agoraphobia and bipolar disorder.