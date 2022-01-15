Sinéad O’Connor is hospitalized after the death of her 17-year-old son

Sinéad O’Connor wrote on Twitter that it made no sense for her to live without her son: “I destroyed my family.”

Life wasn’t easy for O’Connor.

Sinéad O’Connor’s son was found dead on January 7 after managing to escape from the hospital where he was being treated as he was struggling with mental health problems. The mother was hospitalized this Thursday, January 13, after posting disturbing messages on Twitter blaming herself for the death of her son Shane.

He had been missing for two days when Sinead O’Connor broke the bad news himself via social media on Saturday January 8. “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the light of my life, decided today to end his earthly struggle and is with God now.”

“I have decided to follow my son. Living without them is pointless. I spoil everything I touch. I stayed only for him. And now he’s gone. I destroyed my family. My children don’t want to know me. I’m a shit person. And you all just think I’m nice because I can sing. I don’t,” the 55-year-old singer began the post.

A little over an hour later, the singer wrote again to apologize and to announce that she was on her way to a health facility with police escort: “I’m sorry for worrying everyone. I’m lost without my son and I hate myself. The hospital will help me for a while. But I will find Shane. This is just a delay.”

Sinéad has been diagnosed with various mental illnesses and has been admitted to psychiatric hospitals several times in recent years. The singer has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder. She even underwent a hysterectomy to treat her endometriosis. He went through a very difficult time and his mental health deteriorated greatly.

The singer who rose to fame in the ’90s with her unique rendition of the song Nothing Compares 2U. They had four children, Shane (17), Jake Reynolds (34), Roisin Waters (25) and Yeshua Bonadio (15).