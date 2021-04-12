Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market Analysis and Demand with Forecast Overview to 2027

Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Simultaneous Localization and Mapping market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

Simultaneous localization and mapping market will grow at a CAGR of 36.83% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Rising demand for self-locating robotics in homes and enterprises is an essential factor driving the simultaneous localization and mapping market.

Simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) is a part of robotic navigation and mapping. It is the computational problem of updating an unknown environment map by simultaneously keeping a track of the location of the agent within it. Several algorithms are used to solve it, in a traceable time interval for specific environment. Some of the popular methods includes extended kalman filter, GraphSLAM and particle filter.

Rising growth of SLAM in augmented reality (AR) is a crucial factor accelerating the market growth, also increasing emergence of new digital technologies such as automation and artificial intelligence, increasing demand for service robot for domestic applications, rise of new digital technologies such as automation and artificial intelligence, increasing demand for service robot for domestic applications, rising demand for drones in military and commercial applications and rising mature population in Europe and Japan are the major factors among others boosting the simultaneous localization and mapping market. Moreover, rising demand for drones in military and commercial applications, increasing proliferation of cloud-based visual SLAM for outdoor applications and increasing SLAM for smartphones will further create new opportunities for simultaneous localization and mapping market in the forecast period mentioned above.

However, rising unpredictable performance and reliability in untested environments and increasing limitation of SLAM in dynamic environments are the major factors among others which will curtail the market growth, while incorrect initialization and loop closure can significantly alter SLAM accuracy and increased complex design of data association in visual SLAM will further challenge the simultaneous localization and mapping market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market Scope and Segmentation:

Simultaneous localization and mapping market is segmented on the basis of type, offering and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the simultaneous localization and mapping market is segmented into EKF SLAM, fast SLAM, graph-based, SLAM and others.

Based on offering, the simultaneous localization and mapping market is segmented into 2D SLAM and 3D SLAM.

The simultaneous localization and mapping market is also segmented on the basis of application into robotics, UAV, AR/VR, automotive and others.

Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Companies Operating in the Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market:

The major players covered in simultaneous localization and mapping market report are Intel Corporation, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon Robotics, Apple Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Aethon, The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Facebook, Inc., Intellias Ltd., MAXST Co., Ltd., Magic Leap, Inc., Rethink Robotics, Skydio, Inc., NAVVIS, Mobile Industrial Robots ApS, Kuka AG, GeoSLAM, Kudan, Dibotics, SMP Robotics and Parrot Drones SAS among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market

Categorization of the Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market players

