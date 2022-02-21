Simone de Oliveira ended her career with a concert at the Coliseu dos Recreios

It will take place in Lisbon at the end of March. Tickets are on sale. The singer and actress is 84 years old.

At the age of 84, Simone de Oliveira will officially retire. But first he wants to end his long career with a performance at the Coliseu dos Recreios in Lisbon. The performance is scheduled for March 29 and begins at 9:30 p.m.

It’s called “Yes, It’s Me… Simone” and is a unique performance that will only be presented to the public once. It will be a “celebration of 65 years of songs,” says the organization, idealized by Fátima Bernardo and Nuno Feist, with a staging by Henrique Feist.

The show promises to “rethink the timeless sound of Simone’s songs through modernity, new musical and visual languages, with their usual irreverence and fearlessness.” “Simone will be swept away by surprising musical arrangements, and the deep bond that unites them will be one of the most beautiful ways to thank all the musicians and conductors who have accompanied her over the years.”

Tickets are now available online. Prices vary between €15 and €40.