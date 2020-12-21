Silver-Based Conductive Ink Market Technology Improvement, Demand, and Key Players – TEKRA , Creative Materials
Market Overview and COVID -19 Impact Analysis
The global market was value at Million in 2019 and is expected to reach Million by 2027; growing at a CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Across the key geographies namely Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and Rest of the World (RoW), Asia Pacific is expected to hit a substantial market size by 2027, witnessing a healthy CAGR from 2020 to 2027 as compared to the other regions. The increase in demand across the major Asia Pacific countries and the increase in applications are some of the key factors driving market growth across the region. However, it is also predicted that Europe and North America would grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. In addition, the key countries of these major regions are also covered under the scope.
Opportunities in the Market
Geographical and application areas would be the major opportunities for this particular market. In addition, development in product would also be an added opportunity to grab in order to achieve the major chunk of the market. In order to comprehend the market trend at present and during the forecast period, the opportunistic areas across the products and applications are also analyzed and examined. COVID -19 impact analysis have also been covered under the scope of the study.
Key Companies
DowDuPont
Merck KGaA
Henkel Corporation
Sun Chemical
Heraeus Holding
Poly-Ink
Johnson Matthey
Novacentrix
Vorbeck Materials
Applied Ink Solutions
TEKRA
Creative Materials
Market by Type
Silver Nanoparticles
Silver Flakes
Silver Nanowire
Market by Application
Membrane Switches
Radio-Frequency Indentification (RFID)
Automotive
Printed Circuit Board (PCB)
Bio-Sensors
Displays
