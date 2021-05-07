Silicone Gel-Filled Breast Implant Market Key Players Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast up to 2026

Silicone gel-filled breast implants have been approved by the US Food & Drug Administration for breast augmentation among women aged over 22 years. Breast reconstruction is also a lucrative area where silicone gel-filled breast implants seek significant demand, along with their use in the revision surgeries that rectify or improve results of the original surgery. Silicone gel-filled breast implants market is expected to witness bullish prospects as these are not lifetime devices and are associated with periodic replacements.

The global market for silicone-gel filled breast implant is segmented on basis of application, end user and geography.

Segmentation by Application Breast Augmentation Breast Reconstruction

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Clinics Cosmetic Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers



On the basis of geography, the global silicone gel-filled breast implant market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China and the Middle East & Africa. The North America silicone gel-filled breast implant market is expected to hold the large share in the global market, followed by Europe, due to the increasing prevalence and incidence of breast cancer. Moreover, increasing number of cancer surgeries coupled with the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure is also boosting the growth of the silicone gel-filled breast implant market. The silicone gel-filled breast implant market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher rate due to the presence of large population base, and favorable reimbursement scenario. However, the market for silicone gel-filled breast implant in regions such as Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are estimated to show a stagnant growth over the forecast period. Latin America is expected to gain future opportunities due to the increasing medical tourism in countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina.

Examples of some of the key players present in the global silicone gel-filled breast implant market are Allergan plc, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Sientra, Inc. and others.

