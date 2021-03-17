Silicon Wafers Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2020-2025

“

Market Snapshot

Global Silicon Wafers Market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.19% to surpass USD 11,889.0 Million by 2025. Silicon Wafers are a thin slice of crystal semiconductor, intended to use in integrated circuits and the electronic sector. A wafer is a thin slice of the semiconductor material that acts as a basement for microelectronic devices fitted in and above the wafer. Silicon Wafers have a wide range of applications in tablets, smart wear, photoelectric cells, smartphones, microchips, transistors, diodes, rectifiers, microelectronics, and MEMS as a platform for fabrication. The growing requirement for silicon wafers in consumer electronics and the miniaturization of semiconductor devices is estimated to drive the growth of the global silicon wafers market during the review period.

The Global Silicon Wafers market was valued at USD 9,621.5 Million in 2019 and it is expected to reach the highest growth during the review period. Silicon wafers are responsible for delivering data processing capabilities. It is intensely clean, free of impurities and micro-particles, qualities that are essential in making it the perfect substrate material of the modern semiconductors. Moreover, technological advancements in consumer electronics are expected to create various opportunities for the providers of silicon wafers in the near future.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is highly fragmented with a variety of small and large sellers competing with international companies. However, the key players in marketing adopt various strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations to expand their client base and product portfolio.

Competition between major competitors depends on many factors, but not just the robust distribution network, product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and pricing strategy.

Major Players

The prominent Players of the Global Silicon Wafers Market include Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., GlobalWafers Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Wafer World, Inc. (US), Advanced Semiconductor, Inc. (US), Sumco Corporation (Japan), Soitec SA (France), Silicon Materials, Inc. (US), Ltd. (Japan), SK Siltron Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Siltronic AG (Germany), Addison Engineering, Inc. (US) and Virginia Semiconductor, Inc. (US).

Market Segmentation

The Global Silicon Wafers has been segmented By Material, Type, Application, Wafer Size, and region. Based on the Type segment the global market has been bifurcated into P-type and N-Type. In terms of type segment, the global Silicon Wafers market is classified into Epitaxial Wafers, Polished Wafers, SOI Wafers, Diffused Wafers, and Annealed Wafers.

In terms of the Application segment the global Silicon Wafer Market is segmented into Solar Cells, MEMS Fabrication, Integrated Circuits/Microchips, Photoelectric Cells, Transistors/Diodes/Rectifiers, Smartphones/Tablets/Smart Wearables, and Others. By Wafer Size the market is divided into 300mm, 150mm, 200mm, 450mm, and above.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, Global Silicon Wafers Market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific was valued for the largest market share with a market value of USD 4,371.2 million with a market share of 45.43% in 2019. The region accounted for the largest share of the global market, followed by North America, Europe, and the rest of the world with shares of 24.77%, 24.76%, and 5.04% respectively.

The main points to remember about the report:

The research report will provide an in-depth analysis of the Global Silicon Wafers Market in key segments such as technology, product type, application, and industry verticality and distribution channel.

The report will include a qualitative and quantitative analysis with market forecasts for 2019-2026 and a CAGR between the forecast horizons.

The report will provide a thorough analysis of market dynamics, including drivers and limitations, challenges, and potential opportunities.

An in-depth regional analysis of the Global Silicon Wafers Market was included in the research report for the forecast period.

The profile of key competitors in the global marketplace Silicon Wafers will be provided, including key financial statements, products and services, latest advancements, and key business strategies.

