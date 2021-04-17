Silicon Wafer Market Share, Size, & Trends Analysis Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2028

In January 2020, Qromis and Shin-Etsu Chemical entered into an agreement with the purpose to collaboratively manufacture epitaxial and substrates wafer for LED devices and RF electronics. Asia Pacific is expected to continue to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to presence of key players in countries in the region. China, being the largest producer and end user of consumer electronics, is a key contributor to revenue growth of the Asia Pacific market. Increasing foreign investments in the electronics sector in India is driving growth of the market in the region.

The Global Silicon Wafer Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Silicon Wafer market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. The report analyzes the Silicon Wafer market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Silicon Wafer market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Silicon Wafer business sphere and its key segments.

The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

Key players in the market include EpiWorks Inc., Global Wafers Japan Co. Ltd., Nichia Corporation, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Siltronic AG, Desert Silicon Inc., Electronics and Materials Corporation Ltd., Intelligent Epitaxy Technology Inc., IQE plc., and ON Semiconductor.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global silicon wafer market based on diameter, type, application, and region.

Diameter Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) 100mm to 150mm 200mm 300mm 450mm and above

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Epitaxial Wafers Polished wafers SOI wafers Diffused wafers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Consumer Electronics MEMS RF Electronics Automotive Photonics



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Silicon Wafer market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027? What is the market size likely to be during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

Who are the prominent market players dominating the Silicon Wafer market? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the Silicon Wafer market during the estimated period?

What are the major obstacles hindering the progress of the market worldwide?

