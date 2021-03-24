Silicon Wafer Market Revenue, Size – Industry Statistics, Share, Analysis and Global Research Report, 2020-2028

The global silicon wafer market size is expected to reach USD 16.01 Billion at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The global silicon wafer report has been formulated with verified data of the industry and is curated to offer a comprehensive understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers with special focus on their pricing analysis, gross revenue, product portfolio, sales network and distribution channels, profit margins, market position, and financial standing. The report also sheds light on the lucrative growth prospects for the leading companies in the silicon wafer industry during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest changes in the market scenario and demand and supply ratios with regards to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The research report offers an initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry and offers insights for the businesses to overcome the difficulties raised by the crisis.

Major companies operating in global silicon wafer are EpiWorks Inc., Global Wafers Japan Co. Ltd., Nichia Corporation, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Siltronic AG, Desert Silicon Inc., Electronics and Materials Corporation Ltd., Intelligent Epitaxy Technology Inc., IQE plc., and ON Semiconductor.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global silicon wafer market based on diameter, type, application, and region.

Diameter Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) 100mm to 150mm 200mm 300mm 450mm and above

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Epitaxial Wafers Polished wafers SOI wafers Diffused wafers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Consumer Electronics MEMS RF Electronics Automotive Photonics



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



