Silicon Photonics Market Size, Status, Precise Outlook 2021 To 2025

The silicon photonics market is expected to register a CAGR of over 18.68% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Key Players in the Global Silicon Photonics Market: Infinera Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics, Luxtera Inc, DAS Photonics, Finisar Corporation, Cisco Systems, Aurrion Inc, Intel Corporation, Mellanox technologies, IBM Corporation, Molex Inc, STMicroelectronics, Luxtera Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Type , the Silicon Photonics market is segmented into:

Optical Waveguides

Optical Modulators

Photodetectors

Wavelength-Division Multiplexing (WDM) Filters

By Application , the Silicon Photonics market is segmented into:

Commercial

Defense and Security

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunications

Others

Key Market Trends

Data Centres is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

– By 2021, Cisco Systems estimates put that there will be 94% of cloud workload in the total data center workload while in 2017 it was limited to 86%. The adoption of cloud workload has been aiding the market growth because embedding silicon photonic functionalities are able to decrease its costs.

– Moreover, increasing investment by the vendors is also boosting the market growth. For instance, in January 2019, a San Francisco-based private investment firm, GI Partners, purchased two data centers properties from NTT Data. This enhances the extensive portfolio of data center and technology-intensive properties of the company. Such investments have a positive impact on the data center market which in return will further boost the silicon photonics market globally.

– Further, data communication is one of the major market shareholders of silicon photonics because of the features such as they are capable of high-speed data transmission with utilizing less energy compared to traditional transmitters in data centers.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Silicon Photonics market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

