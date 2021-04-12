Silicon Photonics Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2027

Silicon Photonics Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Silicon Photonics market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

Silicon photonics market is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.02% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on silicon photonics market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

The high demand for CMOS-integrated silicon photonics technology in data centers is one of the vital factors accelerating the growth of the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Also the rising focus on reducing power consumption using silicon photonic transceivers, rising necessity for high bandwidth and high data transfer capabilities, growing demand for high-speed broadband services, deployment of 5G technology in developing nations, increasing funding from government and stakeholders for R&D initiatives along with escalating demand for optical multiplexers, active optical cables and optical attenuators are also boosting the growth of the market. Additionally, the emerging application scope of silicon photonics along with surging employment of silicon photonics technology in short-reach communication will further boost various new opportunities for the growth of the silicon photonics market in the above mentioned forecast period.

However, the high risk of thermal effect and complexity in integration of on-chip laser are expected to act as major restraints in the above mentioned forecasted period, whereas the embedding silicon photonic components into small circuits and ineffective electroluminescence of bulk crystalline silicon will act as major challenges towards the growth of silicon photonics market.

Silicon Photonics Market Scope and Segmentation:

Silicon photonics market is segmented on the basis of product, waveguides, component and application. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Silicon photonics market on the basis of product has been segmented as transceiver, variable optical attenuator, switch, cable and sensor.

On the basis of waveguides, the silicon photonics market has been segmented into 400–1,500 nm, 1,310–1,550 nm and 900–7,000 nm.

Based on component, the silicon photonics market has been segmented into laser, modulator, photo-detector and wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM) filters.

Silicon photonics has also been segmented on the basis of application into data centre and high-performance computing, telecommunications, commercial, military, defense and aerospace, medical and life sciences and sensing.

Silicon Photonics Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Silicon Photonics Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Companies Operating in the Silicon Photonics Market Includes:

The major players covered in the silicon photonics market report are Acacia Communications Inc., Luxtera, Intel Corporation, Cisco, SKORPIOS TECHNOLOGIES INC, Ciena Corporation., NeoPhotonics Corporation, Mellanox Technologies., Finisar Corporation., Globalfoundries, Hamamatsu Photonics, IBM, Juniper Networks, Inc., Rockley Photonics Ltd., STMicroelectronics, Broadcom., Oclaro, Inc., Reflex Photonics Inc., RANOVUS Inc., SICOYA, Lumentum Operations LLC, Photline technologies and Infinera Corporation., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

