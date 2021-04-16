Silicon Photonics Devices Market Demand, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2027

The Global Silicon Photonics Devices Market report is expected to help readers identify the products and services offered by this industry vertical, as well as the vital parameters that help drive revenue growth and profitability. The latest study offers meaningful insights into the present and future market trends, alongside a detailed assessment of the technological innovations, key factors influencing market growth, and emerging trends witnessed in the global Silicon Photonics Devices industry.

The rise in demand for active optical cable, optical attenuators, and optical multiplexers, which offers plenty of growth opportunities, as they provide various options to attain low-cost economies. The market has been growing in the research area due to its rising demand in the semiconductors sector.

Key Highlights From The Report

Fiber-based optical wires are used in data centers to provide point-to-point links that enable inter-rack, high-bandwidth data communications. Optical technology is used on a different level of the data center architecture to enable different varieties of transparent network or all-optical networking schemes.

Photo detectors are used in a range of devices, from automated supermarket doors to VCR remote controls and receivers on TV. It is also used in enormous arrays used by astronomers to detect radiation from the universe. Multiple uses of the devices create a high demand for the product, and the segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing strong growth in data centers, consumer electronics manufacturers, and transport networks. The ever-growing telecommunication sector in the developing countries is also propelling the demand for silicon photonic devices in the region.

Key participants include Broadcom Limited, Acacia Communications, Inc., Finisar Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hamamatsu Photonics K. K., Infinera Corporation, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, and Luxtera, among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Silicon Photonics Devices Market on the basis of product, devices, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Optical Cables Multiplexers Optical Transceivers Attenuators Radio Frequency Circuit

Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Photo Detector Optical Waveguide Optical Modulator Optical Switches Laser

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) IT & Telecommunication Healthcare Defense Consumer Electronics Others



Regions Covered in This Report:

North America(U.S., Mexico, and Canada) Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Europe(U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key points covered in the report:

The latest report based on the global Silicon Photonics Devices market includes an elaborate list of the company profiles of the leading market players. The report throws light on certain significant aspects, such as manufacturing/production capacity, sales, future expansion strategies, and technological capabilities of these market players. The report emphasizes the primary application areas of the global market and therefore provides a precise account of the market to enable the interested readers to gain crucial insights into the global market mechanism. The report involves a SWOT analysis of the global Silicon Photonics Devices market. In the concluding part of the report, the opinions of several industry experts and professionals have been included. The report elucidates vital information about investors, stakeholders, policymakers, manufacturers, suppliers, service providers, and the leading contenders in this market.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Silicon Photonics Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Silicon Photonics Devices Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Efficient Power Consumption using Silicon Photonics

4.2.2.2. Funding Landscape of the Silicon Photonics Industry

4.2.2.3. Increasing Bandwidth Requirement for Huge Amount of Data Transfer

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Complex Communication Systems

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Silicon Photonics Devices Market By Product Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Optical Cables

5.1.2. Multiplexers

5.1.3. Optical Transceivers

5.1.4. Attenuators

5.1.5. Radio Frequency Circuit

