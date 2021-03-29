Silicon Photomultiplier (SiPM) Market to Witness High Growth by 2026

Silicon Photomultiplier (SiPM) Market Outlook – 2026

The Silicon Photomultiplier (SiPM) is a sensor that addresses the challenge of sensing, timing, and quantifying low-light signals down to the single-photon level. Silicon photomultiplier are a solid-state single-photon-sensitive devices that are based on Single-photon avalanche diode (SPAD) implemented on common silicon substrate. The dimension of single SPAD varies from 10 to 100 mm, and their density is limited to 10,000/mm2.

Silicon photomultiplier can sense a broader range of signal from ultra violet to infrared. It is designed with high detection efficiency. It has a wide range of applications in various industrial verticals such as oil & gas, IT and telecommunication, automotive, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, healthcare, and other. Silicon photomultiplier is employed in several applications such as 3D-Ranging, LiDAR, detection of nuclear medicine, high energy physics, medical imaging, novel scintillators for research and industry, aero particle physics, hazard and threat detection, sorting and recycling, biphotonic, and LiDAR & 3D-Ranging.

Increase in usage of silicon photomultiplier in the automotive industry for advanced driver assistance system is the key factor that drives the global silicon photomultiplier market growth. Rise in demand for product detection and high imaging is fueling the growth of the market. Further, need of accurate diagnosis in the healthcare industry is also boosting the growth of the silicon photomultiplier market. However, technological limitations such as higher noise silicon devices, are limiting the growth of the silicon photomultiplier market.

The silicon photomultiplier market is highly competitive and the key strategies adopted by the vendors are new product launch, product development, business expansion, merger, and acquisition. For instance, in May 2019, Broadcom launched AFBR-S4N44C013 NUV-HD single silicon photo multiplier. It is used for ultra-sensitive precision measurement of single photons. The active area is 3.72 × 3.72 mm2. High packing density of the single chip is achieved using through-silicon-via (TSV) technology. The SiPM is best suited for the detection of low-level pulsed light sources, especially for detection of Cherenkov- or scintillation light from the most common organic and inorganic scintillator materials.

The major companies profiled in the global silicon photomultiplier industry include, KIP, SIPM, Indico, Cremat Excelitas Technologies Corporation, Sensl Technologies, AdvanSiD, Ludlum Measurements Inc., Broadcom, Philips Healthcare, KETEK GmbH, Radiation Monitoring Devices Inc., and others.

The silicon photomultiplier market is segmented based on device type, vertical, and region. Based on device type, it is bifurcated into analog silicon photomultiplier and digital silicon photomultiplier. Based on vertical, it is categorized into oil & gas, IT and telecommunication, automotive, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, healthcare, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across Europe, Asia pacific, North America, and LAMEA.

TOP IMPACTING FACTORS

The significant impacting factors in the silicon photomultiplier market include rise in usage of silicon photomultiplier in the automotive industry for advanced driver assistance system, increase in demand for detection and high imaging, and need of accurate diagnosis in the healthcare industry. However, technological limitations such as higher noise silicon devices, are expected to hamper the market growth. Each of these factors is anticipated to have a definite impact on the silicon photomultiplier market during the forecast period.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global silicon photomultiplier market trends with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The silicon photomultiplier market analysis report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By device type

Analog silicon photomultiplier

Digital silicon photomultiplier

By Vertical

Oil & Gas

IT and telecommunication

Automotive

Defense and Aerospace

Semiconductor

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



