Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Soitec SA, Shin-Etsu Chemical, SunEdison

Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

The Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market is valued at 763.5 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 2399.1 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% during 2021-2026.

Silicon-On-Insulator (SOI) is a semiconductor fabrication technique developed by IBM that uses pure crystal silicon and silicon oxide for integrated circuits (ICs) and microchips. An SOI microchip processing speed is often 30% faster than today’s complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based chips and power consumption is reduced 80%, which makes them ideal for mobile devices. SOI chips also reduce the soft error rate, which is data corruption caused by cosmic rays and natural radioactive background signals.

SOI, as the name suggests, consists of a top thin layer of silicon and a bottom thick layer of silicon. An insulator material such as silicon dioxide (SiO2) is placed between these two layers. SOI offers high performance, low power consumption, and high speed compared to traditional silicon wafers. All these factors make it an ideal choice for portable applications such as mobile phones, portable digital assistants (PDAs), notebooks, digital cameras, and others. These wafers were developed in the 1960s for defense and military applications, and the commercialization of these wafers took place gradually

The growth of this market is propelled by the growth in the consumer electronics market, low wafer and gate cost, low operating voltage, and miniaturization of semiconductor devices.

Based on diameters, 200 mm SOI wafers held the largest share of the SOI market in 2017. The market for these wafers is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2025. 200 mm wafers are mainly used for manufacturing RFSOI wafers, which are further used in smartphones for manufacturing antenna switches and other important components. Currently, virtually all the RF chips, including 2G, 3G, and 4G, are manufactured by using 200 mm SOI wafers. The improvement will be primarily driven by the growth in sales volumes for 300 mm wafers and by controlling production costs on the small diameter line that is running at full capacity. The loading rate of the 300 mm production lines improved significantly, but still remains globally low.

BESOI, ELTRAN, SoS, SiMOX and smart cut are the technology segment of the market. Smart cut technology accounted for the largest share of the SOI market in 2017. Soitec (France) developed the smart cut technology in collaboration with CEA-Leti (microelectronics research lab). The licensing of Soitec’s Smartcut technology to other companies is anticipated to further increase the SOI wafer supply.

Top Leading Companies of Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market are Soitec SA, Shin-Etsu Chemical, SunEdison and others.

Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market based on Types are:

300 mm SOI

Small Diameters

Based on Application , the Global Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market is segmented into:

Automobile and Smart Industry

Consumer Electronic

Other

Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis, and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary, and advanced information about the Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment, and forecasts from 2020-2026.

Highlights of the Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market Report:

– Detailed overview of Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market

– Changing the Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

