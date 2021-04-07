Silicon on Insulator Market to Reach $3.18 billion by 2027, Registering a CAGR of 14.1%

Big Market Research provides ‘Global Silicon on Insulator, 2020 Market Report’, which is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Silicon on Insulator Market.

The global silicon on insulator market size was $1.11 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.18 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2020 to 2027. Silicon on insulator technology states the usage of layered silicon-insulator-silicon substrate in position of traditional silicon in semiconductor manufacturing work. This technology is compatible with presently used fabrication process in the industry without retooling or extra equipment of existing factory.

The report provides brief summary and detailed insights of the market by collecting data from the industry experts and several prevalent in the market. Besides this, the report offers a detailed analysis of geographical areas and describes the competitive scenario to assist investor, prominent players, and new entrants to obtain a major share of the global Silicon on Insulator market.

Our analysis involves the study of the market taking into consideration the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Please get in touch with us to get your hands on an exhaustive coverage of the impact of the current situation on the market.

Key players in the Silicon on Insulator Covers : GlobalWafers, NXP Semiconductors, SUMCO CORPORATION, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, STMicroelectronics, Soitec SA, Simgui, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (ToweJazz), and Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Silicon on Insulator Market is segmented as below:

By Wafer Size

• 200 mm

• 300 mm

By Wafer Type

• RF-SOI

• FD-SOI

• PD-SOI

• Others

By Technology

• BESOI

• SiMOX

• Smart Cut

• ELTRAN

• SoS

By Product

• RF FEM

• MEMS

• Power

• Optical Communication

• Image Sensing

By Application

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Datacom & Telecom

• Industrial

• Photonics

• Others

Geographic segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

The report clearly shows that the Silicon on Insulator industry has achieved remarkable progress since 2027 with numerous significant developments boosting the growth of the market. This report is prepared based on a detailed assessment of the industry by experts. To conclude, stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other experts in search of factual data on supply, demand, and future predictions would find the report valuable.

