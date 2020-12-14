Silicon on Insulator Market Future Growth Statistic, Trends Analysis and Challenges
In 2018, the global silicon on insulator market generated a revenue of $684.8 million and is predicted to attain $2,285.5 million by 2024, witnessing a 22.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). On the basis of application, the SOI market was dominated by the automotive sector in 2018. This is primarily attributed to the rising investments by automotive giants such as Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) AG, Audi AG, and Robert Bosch GmbH.
On the basis of product, radio-frequency front-end module (RF FEM) is predicted to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is because of the increasing number of 5G development projects in several countries, such as Japan, Qatar, Mexico, the U.S., China, and South Korea.
This will result in the growing demand for SOI-based wafers, which will further drive the market. In terms of wafer type, the FD-SOI category is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period in the SOI market.
