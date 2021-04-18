Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2020 – 2027

“

Silicon Nitride Ceramic SubstrateSilicon nitride ceramic substrate is a physical material that made of silicon nitride, upon which a semiconductor device, a photovoltaic cell or an integrated circuit, is applied. Silicon nitride with high thermal conductivity has emerged as one of the most promising substrate materials for the next-generation power devices.

Globally, silicon nitride ceramic substrate producers are concentrated in Asia, with Japan produce and consume a majority share of products. Germany is also leading supplier of silicon nitride ceramic substrate. In 2016, the production market share of Japan, China, USA and Europe are 59%, 3%, 9% and 23% separately.

Silicon nitride ceramic substrate is a concentrated industry with several companies dominates the market. Leading players in silicon nitride substrate industry are Toshiba Materials, Rogers, Kyocera, MARUWA, Coors Tek, Denka, Tomley Hi-tech, etc. In 2016, the production volume of the top four producers accounted for 67% of the whole market.

The material of silicon nitride ceramic substrate is mainly silicon nitride powder. Since Silicon Nitride ceramic substrate is a niche market, the influence of raw material is not the primary factor that affects the price. Technical expenses, relationship with downstream users are more essential to the market. The largest consumption area of silicon nitride ceramic substrate is power module, which accounted for 58% of world silicon nitride ceramic substrate consumption in 2016. Heat sinks, LED and wireless modules are also important applications of silicon nitride ceramic substrate.

The global silicon nitride ceramic substrate production volume will increase to 302 M Sq.cm in 2022, from 249 M Sq.cm in 2016. It is estimated that the global silicon nitride ceramic substrate demand will develop with an average growth rate of around 3.29% in the coming five years.

The global market size of Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate market analysis offers an exhaustive study of current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies, including information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue.

The following segments are analyzed:

The most important manufacturers are:

Toshiba Materials, Rogers, Kyocera, MARUWA, Coors Tek, Denka, Tomley Hi-tech,

Market types:

• High Thermal Conductivity Substrate, Regular Substrate, Others

Market applications:

• Power Module, Heat Sinks, LED, Wireless Modules, Others

The report provides information on vital actors in the global Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate market, including study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate market research report builds market knowledge through extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and close ties to many industry partners.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various segments and regions over the next few years and to project trends over the forecast period, based on analysis and interpretation of market data from reliable sources.

Therefore, Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate.”