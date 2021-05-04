Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2027
Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Market By Sources, End-Users and key players - Cree (Wolfspeed), II?VI Advanced Materials, ROHM Semiconductor, Nippon Steel Corporation, Dow, SICC Materials, TankeBlue Semiconductor, Norstel, Shandong Tianyue, Tianke Heda, Tongguang Crystal, Zhongke Energy Saving
Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Market research report studies the market status, competition landscape, market size, share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges
This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate in global, including the following market information:
Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Pcs)
Global top five Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate companies in 2020 (%)
The global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
by Grade
Ultra Grade
Production Grade
Research Grade
Dummy Grade
by Product Type
6H SiC
4H SiC
3H SiC
Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
IT
LED Lighting
Automotive
Industry
Consumer
Others
Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Pcs)
Key companies Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cree (Wolfspeed)
II VI Advanced Materials
ROHM Semiconductor
Nippon Steel Corporation
Dow
SICC Materials
TankeBlue Semiconductor
Norstel
Shandong Tianyue
Tianke Heda
Tongguang Crystal
Zhongke Energy Saving
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Industry Value Chain
10.2 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Upstream Market
10.3 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate in Global Market
Table 2. Top Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Sales by Companies, (K Pcs), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Price (2016-2021) & (US$/Piece)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Sales (K Pcs), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Sales (K Pcs), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Sales (K Pcs), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Sales (K Pcs), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Sales (K Pcs), 2016-2021
continued…
