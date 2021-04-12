Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth with Industry Study, Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

Global silicon carbide power semiconductors market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1413.95 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant rise in usage of electronic devices which has been a result of the IoT age.

Silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors are electronic components made out of silicon and carbide, these components are preferred over conventional silicon, with better electric field strength, band gap providing wider controls management while the device is being manufactured. The usage of this device is preferred over other components due to the above mentioned characteristics, with a variation of SiC available in the market each displaying their unique properties.

Market Drivers:

Rapid rise in demand for energy-efficient portable devices powered with a battery is expected to foster growth of the market

Increased consumption of consumer electronics coupled with a rising preference of wireless communication systems

Increasing demand for the product from a variety of end-use verticals is also expected to foster growth of the market value

Increasing consumption of energy efficient alternatives such as solar panels, electric vehicles which utilize these products is also expected to augment growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack in abundance of silicon wafer worldwide is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Large costs associated with the wafers required for the production of these semiconductors is also expected to restrict its adoption

Complications associated with the designing and supplying these products in the logistics cycle is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors Market Scope and Segmentation:

By Power Module

Power

Discrete

Others

By Device

Module

Silicon Carbide (SiC) Bare Die Devices

Metal–Oxide–Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET)

Diode

By Wafer Size

6-inch & Above

2-inch

4-inch

By Applications

Power Grids

EV Motors

Railway Traction

RF Devices & Cellular Base Stations

Power Supply & Inverter

Industrial Motor Drives

Others

By End-Use Industry

Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunications

Military & Aerospace

Power

Industrial

Others

Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Companies Operating in the Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors Market Includes:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global silicon carbide power semiconductors market are Infineon Technologies AG; Texas Instruments Incorporated; STMicroelectronics; NXP Semiconductors; Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC; Renesas Electronics Corporation; Broadcom; Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device, Ltd.; Global Power Technologies Group; TOSHIBA CORPORATION; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.; SEMIKRON; Cree, Inc.; Microchip Technology Inc.; MERSEN; AGC Inc.; Danfoss; DuPont and Dow; GENERAL ELECTRIC; Power Integrations, Inc.; Tokyo Electron Limited; ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR announced that they had upgraded their product offerings of SiC MOSFET to include ten new products under the “SCT3xxxxxHR series”. The series consists of the industry’s largest AEC-Q101 qualified products offering the highest levels of reliability for automotive applications such as on board chargers and DC/DC converters.

In January 2018, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced that they had formulated a new 6.5 kV full SiC power semiconductor module which is designed to offer the highest power density possible amongst the semiconductors rated 1.7 kV-6.5 kV. The power density has been achieved with the help of integration of MOSFET as well as diode on single chip. The company is looking for further advancements in developing more energy effective power modules as per the demand of the market.

The Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors Market

Categorization of the Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors Market players

