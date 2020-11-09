Silicon Carbide Market: Is Thriving With Rising Latest Trends 2020 – 2026 | Leading Players- Infineon Technologies AG, Cree, Inc., ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR

Silicon Carbide Market research report comprises of several parameters which are thoroughly studied by the experts. Market research analysis and data lend a hand to businesses for the planning of production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing strategies. This market study considers a market attractiveness analysis, where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. Market info can be explained more specifically in terms of breakdown of data by manufacturers, region, type, application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, emerging trends, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

Global silicon carbide market (SiC) is to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to capability of SIC in Semiconductor to Perform at high voltage & power and high temperature.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

Infineon Technologies AG, Cree, , ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR, STMicroelectronics, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Saint-Gobain, Fuji Electric Co.,, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Dow, GeneSiC Semiconductor , Global Power Technologies Group, Microsemi, Central Semiconductor Corp., SANKEN ELECTRIC CO.,LTD., Bruckewell Technology Corp Taiwan, Ascatron AB, Littelfuse, , Graphensic, Norstel AB, United Silicon Carbide , among others.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Deep analysis about market status, enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends, regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included.

From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Silicon Carbide Market.

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Silicon Carbide Market Report

1. What was the Silicon Carbide Market size in 2018 and 2019?; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast?.

2. What will be the CAGR of Silicon Carbide Market during the forecast period (2020 – 2026)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018?

How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2020 – 2026).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Silicon Carbide Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Market Definition: Global Silicon Carbide Market

Silicon carbide acts as a steel production deoxidizing agent. To generate huge amounts of hot steel together with steel scrap, it is primarily dissolved in oxygen furnace. In contrast to silicomanganese or ferrosilicon, the low sulfur, aluminum and nitrogen content of the item which leads it to a cost-effective material. Silicon carbide has three times the band gap, three times the thermal conductivity, and ten times the critical strength of the electric field compared to silicon.

Market Drivers:

Capability of SIC to perform at high voltage & power and high temperature in semiconductor is driving the growth of the market

Surging preference for motor drives in lining SIC-based devices is helping the market to grow

Use of SIC device in cellular base station and RF is flourishing the market growth

Various supporting rules and regulations of government drives the market growth

Market Restraints:

Less tolerance and high accuracy in component manufacturing hinders the market growth

Suring preference for GAN over SIC restricts the growth of the market

High cost of SIC devices hampers the market growth

