Silicon Carbide Market 2020: Research Report And Overview On Global Market 2026 | Top Players- Infineon Technologies AG, Cree, Inc., ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR

Global silicon carbide market (SiC) is to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to capability of SIC in Semiconductor to Perform at high voltage & power and high temperature.

Market Definition: Global Silicon Carbide Market

Silicon carbide acts as a steel production deoxidizing agent. To generate huge amounts of hot steel together with steel scrap, it is primarily dissolved in oxygen furnace. In contrast to silicomanganese or ferrosilicon, the low sulfur, aluminum and nitrogen content of the item which leads it to a cost-effective material. Silicon carbide has three times the band gap, three times the thermal conductivity, and ten times the critical strength of the electric field compared to silicon.

Market Drivers:

Capability of SIC to perform at high voltage & power and high temperature in semiconductor is driving the growth of the market

Surging preference for motor drives in lining SIC-based devices is helping the market to grow

Use of SIC device in cellular base station and RF is flourishing the market growth

Various supporting rules and regulations of government drives the market growth

Market Restraints:

Less tolerance and high accuracy in component manufacturing hinders the market growth

Suring preference for GAN over SIC restricts the growth of the market

High cost of SIC devices hampers the market growth

Silicon Carbide Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Silicon Carbide Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Silicon Carbide manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Infineon Technologies AG, Cree, , ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR, STMicroelectronics, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Saint-Gobain, Fuji Electric Co.,, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Dow, GeneSiC Semiconductor , Global Power Technologies Group, Microsemi, Central Semiconductor Corp., SANKEN ELECTRIC CO.,LTD., Bruckewell Technology Corp Taiwan, Ascatron AB, Littelfuse, , Graphensic, Norstel AB, United Silicon Carbide , among others.

