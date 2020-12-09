Silicon sensors can be intended as an element into probe assemblies or incorporated directly onto printed circuit boards in a surface-mount configuration.

Silicon sensor chip is first electrostatically bonded to a glass plate with a hole at the center. The chip-glass combination is then mounted onto the base of a package.

This is particularly notable with voting-applications, where a common scenario is for ID cards to be issued with a person’s biometric identifier embedded.

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of +6% during the forecast period 2020-2028.

Egis Technology Inc, Jiangsu Winch Corp., Ltd, Microchip Technology, Fujitsu, Synochip, IDEX Biometrics, Synaptics

The results of this study deliver end-users with effective infographics and statistical and analytical data in a variety of forms such as graphs, tables, charts and pictures.

The Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market is segmented by the following Key Points:

Market Segmentation by Type:

Swipe Sensors

Area Sensors

Market Segmentation by Application:

Notebooks

Physical Access Control

Wireless Devices

Market Segmentation by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle-East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The global Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors market report provides detailed elaboration with respect to market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Industry analysis tools such as SWOT and Porter’s five techniques have been used for analyzing the global market. Moreover, development plans and policies are also presented in the report.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Overview

Chapter 2. Market Competition by Players / Suppliers

Chapter 3. Sales and revenue by regions

Chapter 4. Sales and Revenue by Type

Chapter 5. Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Sales and revenue by Application

Chapter 6. Market Players profiles and sales data

Chapter 7. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 8. Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Down Stream Buyers

Chapter 9. Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 10. Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market effective factors Analysis

Chapter 11. Market Size and Forecast

Chapter12. Conclusion

Chapter13. Appendix

