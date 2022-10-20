Silent Hill 2 remake finally announced: Platforms and more

After years of rumors and speculative reviews, Konami formally introduced the Silent Hill 2 remake throughout a livestream on YouTube this Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

The sport will likely be developed by Polish studio Bloober Workforce, which is thought for horror titles like The Medium, Blair Witch, and Layers of Concern. Unique artist Masahiro Ito and composer Akira Yamaoka are additionally concerned within the improvement course of.

A teaser trailer for the brand new model of Konami’s basic psychological horror recreation was additionally revealed in the course of the Silent Hill Transmission livestream. It signifies that the remake will likely be considerably darker and gorier.

No launch date data was disclosed by Konami. Nonetheless, the Silent Hill 2 remake will likely be out there completely on PS5 and PC for the primary 12 months after its launch.

How Konami is creating a brand new expertise with Silent Hill 2 remake

Extra details about the Silent Hill 2 remake was revealed in a PlayStation weblog put up following the announcement.

Within the weblog put up, Mateusz Lenart, Bloober Workforce’s artistic director and lead designer, said that the studio wished the remake to remain true to the unique recreation’s ambiance. Nonetheless, they’ve altered sure parts to replicate the fashionable period.

He mentioned:

“Considered one of our major targets is to protect the ambiance that made Silent Hill 2 so distinctive, whereas additionally modernizing many points of the sport’s general gameplay. We’re working carefully with the unique creators, together with Akira Yamaoka and Masahiro Ito, to make sure we’re holding that distinctive Silent Hill really feel intact.”

Lenart then revealed a number of the adjustments that the builders are making to the gameplay:

“One of many new parts that you would spot within the reveal trailer is the adoption of an over-the-shoulder digital camera. With that change we need to immerse gamers even deeper into the sport, make them really feel like they’re part of this unreal world, and ship them a extra visceral expertise throughout the board…

“With a brand new perspective, we’re rebuilding the fight system and sure set-pieces, amongst different issues. Now that you simply see mainly what James can see, we might discover new methods to maintain the participant on edge.”

The weblog put up additionally revealed that the Silent Hill 2 remake is being developed with Unreal Engine 5, making the graphics extremely detailed and life like.

Aside from the remake, Konami additionally revealed three new video games within the Silent Hill collection — Silent Hill: Ascension, Silent Hill: Townfall, and Silent Hill: F.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



