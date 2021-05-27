Silane and Silicone market growth is driven by increase in electronics & semiconductor manufacturing in Asia-Pacific has created lucrative opportunities for the segment. Factors that have driven the growth of global silane and silicone market include rise in demand for silicone across various end-user industries, growing adoption of waterborne coatings and surge in need for coupling agents in polymers. On the other hand, high prices of silicone based products have restrained the growth to some extent.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to more than two-fifth of the total market share and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 4.5% from 2017-2025. By type, the silicones sector accounted for more than four-fifth of the total market in 2017 and came out as having the highest market share. Based on end-user, medical industry contributed to nearly one-fifth of the total market.

The report provides a detailed study of dynamic market trends, major forerunners in the market, key segments, top investment pockets, market size & estimations, and research methodology,. According to the report, the global Silane and Silicone market was estimated at $14.4 billion in 2017 and is expected to hit $22 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018-2025.

The report also includes an analysis of the leading players operating in the global silane and silicone market. They include BASF SE, Evonik Industries, ICM Products Inc., DowDupont, Wacker Chemie AG, MPM Holdings Inc., Emerald Performance Materials, Kaneka Corporation., ICM Products Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., and China National Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd. Their preemptive outlook towards the market has helped them maintain their top status.

