Significantly more onshore wind turbines: Germany increases expansion by 62 percent | free press

The expansion of new wind turbines is progressing. However, a significantly accelerated expansion of renewable energy is needed to meet stricter climate targets.

Berlin (dpa) – Significantly more new onshore wind turbines were added in Germany in the first half of 2021 – but from an industry point of view, the level is not sufficient to meet the climate targets.

In the first six months of this year, 240 new wind turbines with a total capacity of 971 megawatts were installed. Compared to the same period last year, this is an increase of 62 percent. This is based on figures from the industry associations Bundesverband Windenergie and VDMA Power Systems, which were submitted to the ARD capital studio and the German news agency. The associations informed this morning about the expansion.

In the first half of the year, 135 wind turbines with a capacity of 140 megawatts were shut down. In this regard, the so-called net expansion amounted to 831 megawatts.

However, from the perspective of many parties and energy associations, a significant accelerated expansion of sustainable energy is necessary to achieve stricter climate targets. Long planning and approval procedures, insufficiently designated areas and many lawsuits are seen as obstacles to expansion.

According to ARD, the associations expect 2.2 to 2.4 gigawatts of additional capacity for the entire year 2021. In the peak years from 2014 to 2017, this was between 3.5 and just under 4.9 gigawatts per year.

“We are, of course, pleased to be experiencing a rebound after the deepest crisis,” said Federal Wind Energy Association president Hermann Albers, the ARD capital studio. However, the rate of growth needs to be significantly increased. There is no doubt that more ecological electricity, more renewable electricity from wind energy, is needed.

In 2020 there were 420 onshore wind turbines in Germany with a total capacity of 1,431 megawatts. This made 2020 the second weakest year of expansion since the introduction of the Renewable Energy Act in 2000 – after 2019, when a low point had been reached.