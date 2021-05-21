Significant Growth of Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries is driving the market for perfusion systems Grow with a CAGR 3.8% over the forecast period 2021-2028 Focuses On Top Companies – AutoMate Scientific, Inc., Jobst Technologies GmbH, Spectrum Medical, Transonic Systems Inc.

Significant Growth of Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries is driving the market for perfusion systems Grow with a CAGR 3.8% over the forecast period 2021-2028 Focuses On Top Companies – AutoMate Scientific, Inc., Jobst Technologies GmbH, Spectrum Medical, Transonic Systems Inc.

The perfusion systems market accounted for US$ 1,044.75 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2021 – 2028, to account to US$ 1,442.28 Mn by 2028.

The Latest intelligence report published by The Insight Partners with title “Perfusion Systems Market Outlook to 2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Perfusion Systems market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Perfusion Systems Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms, and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

The perfusion systems market by type is segmented into bioreactor perfusion systems, microfluidic perfusion systems, gravity or pressure-driven perfusion systems, and small mammal organ perfusion systems. The global perfusion systems market on the basis of components was segmented into oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion pumps, monitoring systems, cannulas, and others.

Major Players in This Report Include REPLIGEN CORPORATION, Merck KGaA, Ala Scientific Instruments, Inc., XVIVO Perfusion, Medtronic, XENIOS AG (Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA), Getinge AB, TERUMO CORPORATION, LivaNova PLC, Sartorius AG, Harvard Bioscience, RAND, Sanisure (Sani-Tech West, Inc.), AutoMate Scientific, Inc., Jobst Technologies GmbH, APD (Advanced Perfusion Diagnostics), Spectrum Medical, Transonic Systems Inc, OrganOx, ISCHEMAVIEW, INC, and CESCO BIOENGINEERING CO., LTD.

The report segments the global perfusion systems market as follows:

Global Perfusion Systems Market – By Type

Microfluidic Perfusion Systems

Small-Mammal Organ Perfusion Systems

Bioreactor Perfusion Systems

Gravity or Pressure-Driven Perfusion Systems

Global Perfusion Systems Market – By Component



Perfusion Pumps

Oxygenators

Heart-Lung Machines

Monitoring Systems

Cannulas

Others

Key factors driving the market are the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, significant growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rising need for organ transplantation, and rising cell-based research activities. However, factors such as expensive organ transplant surgeries, and limited numbers of donors for organ transplant surgeries are likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

Geographically World Perfusion Systems market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for the Perfusion Systems market will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Perfusion Systems Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

Report Highlights:

Comprehensive overview of parent market & substitute market

Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

Recent industry trends and development activity

Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Perfusion Systems Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Perfusion Systems market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Perfusion Systems Market.

Chapter 3: Changing Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Perfusion Systems; Post COVID Analysis

Chapter 4: Presenting the Perfusion Systems Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End-User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Perfusion Systems market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2028)

