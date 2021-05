Significant Growth in Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market by 2021-2027 with Profiling Key Players- Google, Microsoft, Fujitsu, IBM

The Global Report on Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Size, Status, Growth and Forecast 2021-2027.

The report, titled “Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Research Report, 2021” to its vast depository. The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends to identify emerging technologies and development, and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Software Defined Networking (SDN) Industry.

The global software defined networking (SDN) market size expected to grow from USD 13.7 billion in 2020 to USD 32.7 billion by 2026 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of +19.0% during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of SDN in enterprise datacenters across a wide range of industry verticals is one of the key factors favouring the market growth. Furthermore, arrival of big data analytics, complicated network traffic patterns, growing services of cloud computing and need for competent infrastructure are the other factors driving the market growth.

North America is the significant market for SDN owing to early adoption of novel technologies such as cloud computing, network virtualization and mobility services. Technological enhancements and high industrialization rate are few of the key factors responsible to the quick growth of the software-defined networking market in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period.

The research report not only offers readers a broad overview of the international industry but also provides a granular assessment of the regional market in several countries and regions. Aspects such as the history of market development, the major development trends in the global Software Defined Networking (SDN) market, the development of products and technologies, the vendor landscape, and the promising countries and regions have been included in this report, in addition to a comparative analytical assessment of the various regional segments.

Top Companies:

NEC

NokiNetworks

JunipeNetworks

Microsoft

HCTechnologies

VMware

SEL

DimensioDatLimited

VerizoWireless

BiSwitcNetworks

Fujitsu

Alcatel-Lucent

ALTECalsofLabs

IBM

HewletPackarCompany

ZTCorporation

BroadcoLimited

HuaweTechnologies

CiscSystems

Google

Finally, all aspects of the Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.

Regional Analysis: Based on geography, the global Software Defined Networking (SDN) market segmented into

North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]

Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Forecast

Covid-19 Impact Analysis: Each and Every reports that we list have been Analyzing the effect of COVID-19 Breakdown. Both upstream and downstream of the whole inventory network has been represented while doing this. Likewise, where conceivable, we will give an extra COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, for more information Please Connect with Sales Expert For 24*7 Support.

