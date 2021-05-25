Significant Growth in Connected Logistics Market by 2021-2027 with Top Key Players- AT&T Inc., Infosys Limited, ORBCOMM, Cisco System Inc.

The Global Report on Connected Logistics Market Size, Status, Growth and Forecast 2021-2027.

The report, titled “Global Connected Logistics Market Research Report, 2021” to its vast depository. The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Connected Logistics Market highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends to identify emerging technologies and development, and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Connected Logistics Industry.

According to Study, the Global Connected Logistics Market accounted for $11.72 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $57.80 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of +35.4% from 2019 to 2026.

The connected logistics market is expected to boost the operational efficiency of various logistics applications such as warehouse management, inventory management, fleet management, tracking and monitoring and telematics connectivity. Factors such as rising demand for the effective management of temperature-sensitive products, growing affordability of components such as sensors and RFID devices, growing need for operational efficiency are favouring the growth of the connected logistics market. Moreover, emergence of IoT connecting devices, innovations in mobile technology and increasing government initiatives are fuelling the market. Lack of standardized regulations in organizational bodies is hampering the connected logistics market.

Asset management segment is expected to dominate the overall connected logistics software market in 2016 and is projected to sustain its growth over the forecast period. North America accounted for the largest share in market owing to its early adoption of connected logistics services, technological advancements and greater connectivity to worldwide locations.

The research report not only offers readers a broad overview of the international industry but also provides a granular assessment of the regional market in several countries and regions. Aspects such as the history of market development, the major development trends in the global Connected Logistics market, the development of products and technologies, the vendor landscape, and the promising countries and regions have been included in this report, in addition to a comparative analytical assessment of the various regional segments.

Top Companies:

AT&T Inc.

Infosys Limited

ORBCOMM

Cisco System Inc.

SAP SE

Intel Corporation

HCL Technology Limited

IBM Corporation

Cloud Logistics

Eurotech S.P.A

Freightgate Inc.

Finally, all aspects of the Connected Logistics Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.

Regional Analysis: Based on geography, the global Connected Logistics market segmented into

North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]

Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Global Connected Logistics Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Global Connected Logistics Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Global Connected Logistics Market Forecast

Covid-19 Impact Analysis: Each and Every reports that we list have been Analyzing the effect of COVID-19 Breakdown. Both upstream and downstream of the whole inventory network has been represented while doing this. Likewise, where conceivable, we will give an extra COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, for more information Please Connect with Sales Expert For 24*7 Support.

