Signature Verification Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities Signature Verification Market Analysis By Top Key Players - 01 Systems, Ascertia Limited, Biometric Signature ID, CERTIFY GLOBAL INC., The Cyber Sign Company, DataVision Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Dynasign Corporation, Entrust Datacard Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., iSign Solutions Inc., J C Lads Corporation, Odyssey Technologies Limited, Scriptel Corporation, SutiSoft

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Signature Verification Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, provide the global signature verification market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 23% during the forecast period (2021-2026). The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by product type (hardware and software), technology (static signature verification, and dynamic signature verification), end-use industry (education, government, BFSI, healthcare, transport/logistics, defense and security, Others), and geography (Asia-pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Middle East and Africa). Also, the report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Download free sample of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/signature-verification-market/requestsample

Industry Definition and Application:

Signature verification refers to the technique used for validating the identity of an individual. It involves the use of software that requires the input of an image of the individual’s handwritten signature. Once the signature is fed into the software, it compares the same with the signature present in the existing files. It then generates a confidence score against the input to authenticate the identity of the user. The signature verification software is exceptionally fast, reliable and flexible due to which it reduces operational costs and facilitates the workflow of organizations. It is also used to minimize the chances of human error while clearing financial documents. As a result, it is extensively being employed across numerous industry verticals, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), government, healthcare and education.

Browse full report with TOC: https://www.imarcgroup.com/signature-verification-market

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing incidences of data theft and identity duplication, security breaches, and transaction fraud, are primarily driving the need for signature verification to protect critical and confidential data. Moreover, the increasing utilization of electronic signatures in the retail industry is also augmenting the market growth. The emergence of dynamic signature verification (DSV) that compares signature parameters, such as velocity, acceleration, pressure, and geometrical shape, is further catalyzing the global market. Moreover, rising inclination towards remote working model due to COVID-19 outbreak has augmented the trend for electronic signing, thereby propelling the demand for signature verification software.

Signature Verification Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented on the basis of product type, technology, end-use and geography.

By Product Type:

Hardware

Software

By Technology

Static Signature Verification

Dynamic Signature Verification

By End-Use

Education

Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Transport/Logistics

Defense and Security

Others

By Geography:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Who are the Major Signature Verification Key players?

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders, including.

01 Systems,

Ascertia Limited,

Biometric Signature ID,

CERTIFY GLOBAL INC.,

The Cyber Sign Company,

DataVision Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.,

Dynasign Corporation,

Entrust Datacard Corporation,

Hitachi, Ltd.,

iSign Solutions Inc.,

J C Lads Corporation,

Odyssey Technologies Limited,

Scriptel Corporation,

SutiSoft

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

Marketing Manager

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group