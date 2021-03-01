Sign Market 2021 Analysis by Global Demands and Manufacturers- Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd., LG Display Co.Ltd, NEC Display Solutions, Sharp Corporation, Planar Systems

Global Sign Market report includes current market scenario and offers a comprehensive analysis on Sign industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data, and understanding insights. It comprises inclusive important points that significantly affect the growth of the market at a global level. It analyzes the present scenario along with future trends in the market. The report is made after pin-point research and exhaustive investigation of the market development in different sectors that requires theoretical analysis, technology-based ideas, and its validity.

The global sign market is expected to grow from $99.81 billion in 2020 to $105.25 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $129.31 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.

The sign market consists of sales of signs by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce signs. The sign manufacturing industry comprises establishments that produce signs and related displays of all materials (except printing paper and paperboard signs, notices, displays). The sign market is segmented into traditional billboards and signs; digital billboards and signs and other signs.

Scope of the Report:

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Traditional Billboards And Signs; Digital Billboards And Signs; Other Sign

Companies Mentioned: Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd.; LG Display Co.Ltd; NEC Display Solutions; Sharp Corporation; Planar Systems

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises; Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, sign indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global sign market, accounting for 45% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global sign market. South America was the smallest region in the global sign market.

There is a rise in demand for digital signage due to its better information managing capabilities. Digital Signage is an obscurely administered digital display that is used for sales, marketing or advertisement purposes. Digital Signage enables to easily deploy advertisements and also saves cost and time on logistics and printing materials. Multi-Screen Experience, Streaming Advertisements over IP and Integration of Bluetooth to enable a two way communication are few of the digital signage types that are on the rise.

