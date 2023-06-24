Sierra Leone’s Election: What to Know and Latest News
Since he turned president of the small West African nation of Sierra Leone in 2018, Julius Maada Bio has devoted 22 p.c of the nation’s funds to schooling, a coverage that has despatched an extra a million youngsters to high school and obtained consideration from worldwide backers.
As Sierra Leoneans voted on Saturday for his or her subsequent president — some lining up at polling stations hours earlier than they had been scheduled to open — Mr. Bio made that schooling initiative a key argument for voters to present him a second five-year time period.
However many citizens have extra pressing considerations than an schooling coverage that has usually fallen brief: hovering inflation, youth unemployment, each day energy cuts and relentless warmth waves worsened by local weather change.
Throughout the nation on Saturday, many polling stations remained closed as a result of electoral supplies or officers had been lacking.
“A few of us have been right here since 3 a.m. and nonetheless voting hasn’t began,” Ishmael Beah, a Sierra Leonean author, wrote on Instagram shortly earlier than noon. “We don’t actually perceive what’s going on.”
What’s at stake within the election?
Sierra Leone, house to eight.4 million individuals and one of many world’s poorest nations, has gained consideration for its new schooling coverage, which if it succeeds, might encourage different nations in Africa and past.
However financial issues prime most voters’ considerations: The battle in Ukraine has pushed up gasoline and meals costs, together with for rice, fish and gasoline.
12 months-on-year inflation is above 43 p.c, the best stage in 20 years. The nationwide foreign money, the Leone, has had the worst depreciation in sub-Saharan Africa.
“When Sierra Leoneans suppose they’ve reached the underside, it will get worse,” mentioned Cyril Jengo, an economist based mostly in Freetown, the capital.
The main candidates say they plan to deal with the cost-of-living disaster, however Sierra Leone’s total financial system would wish a revamp, analysts say, because it largely depends on imports and is steadily hit by crises: the Ebola epidemic a decade in the past, the coronavirus pandemic and now the ripple results of the battle in Ukraine.
Who’re the candidates?
Out of 13 candidates, two have a reputable probability of profitable: Mr. Bio, the present president, and Samura Kamara, a former authorities minister.
The election is a rematch: Mr. Bio was elected in 2018 after beating Mr. Kamara by a good margin.
Mr. Bio, 59, a former army officer who participated in two coups throughout Sierra Leone’s civil battle within the Nineties, briefly dominated the nation in 1996 as the pinnacle of a army junta. He handed energy to a democratically elected president a number of months later and went to review in the US. He returned to Sierra Leone, and ran for president in 2018.
Mr. Bio has vowed to supply free well being care to all youngsters going to high school, and to advertise meals self-sufficiency.
Mr. Kamara, 72, is an economist who served as minister of finance after which overseas affairs when his occasion was in energy within the 2010s.
He has made broad guarantees about financial growth, alternatives for youth and the combat in opposition to local weather change.
In 2021, Mr. Kamara was charged with embezzlement in a case tied to the renovation of Sierra Leone’s consulate in New York whereas he was overseas minister. Mr. Kamara’s supporters say the case, which is being heard by the Supreme Courtroom, is politically motivated to discredit him. The case was adjourned in order that he might run, however a ruling is anticipated in July.
What’s the president’s file?
By means of its schooling reform, Mr. Bio’s authorities has sought to ban faculty charges and recruited hundreds of latest lecturers. Greater than 3.1 million youngsters are actually formally in class, up from below two million in 2018.
However many mother and father nonetheless should pay faculty charges, and lecturers complain that they haven’t obtained the wage improve they had been promised.
However Mr. Bio has additionally been criticized for muzzling civil society teams and responding with violence to demonstrations final summer season, leading to greater than 25 deaths. And his guarantees to deal with the financial disaster and develop agriculture sound hole to many.
“The poverty is endemic and deepening,” mentioned Jimmy Kandeh, a Sierra Leonean professor emeritus of political science on the College of Richmond in Virginia. “Whether or not the politics will ship a change, I don’t suppose there’s a lot hope in that.”
When, the place and the way do individuals vote?
Some 3.4 million persons are registered to vote on Saturday in Sierra Leone’s 5 administrative areas. They will even elect their members of Parliament, mayor or native chiefs, and native councilors.
Observers from the African Union, the West African financial bloc referred to as ECOWAS, the European Union and the Carter Middle are monitoring the vote. There is no such thing as a digital voting.
What do polls predict, and when are outcomes anticipated?
Polls have Mr. Bio as the favourite. Most of the nation’s 3.4 million voters vote alongside regional and ethnic allegiances.
Presidential candidates should get 55 p.c of the vote to win within the first spherical, and a runoff is probably going, in keeping with Mr. Kandeh. Outcomes are anticipated to be introduced by the electoral fee the next week. A runoff can be organized two weeks later.
For the primary time, polling officers will ship outcomes to a database run by the electoral fee by way of a devoted app. Nigeria examined an identical methodology for the presidential election in February, however the course of was plagued with issues, and the outcomes had been delayed.
Joseph Johnson contributed analysis.