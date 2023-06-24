Sierra Leone’s Election: What to Know and Latest News

Since he turned president of the small West African nation of Sierra Leone in 2018, Julius Maada Bio has devoted 22 p.c of the nation’s funds to schooling, a coverage that has despatched an extra a million youngsters to high school and obtained consideration from worldwide backers.

As Sierra Leoneans voted on Saturday for his or her subsequent president — some lining up at polling stations hours earlier than they had been scheduled to open — Mr. Bio made that schooling initiative a key argument for voters to present him a second five-year time period.

However many citizens have extra pressing considerations than an schooling coverage that has usually fallen brief: hovering inflation, youth unemployment, each day energy cuts and relentless warmth waves worsened by local weather change.

Throughout the nation on Saturday, many polling stations remained closed as a result of electoral supplies or officers had been lacking.