Sierra Leone cancels the death penalty | free press

Sierra Leone will commute death sentences to life imprisonment in the future. A corresponding law will be signed shortly. Amnesty welcomes the move, but demands more.

Freetown (AP) – Amnesty International welcomes the abolition of the death penalty in Sierra Leone, West Africa. “It is a victory for human rights,” Amnesty’s legal adviser Oluwatosin Popoola said.

But more needs to be done. The state must resolutely protect the right to freedom of expression of civil rights activists, journalists and members of the opposition and hold the police and military accountable for crimes.

Parliament voted unanimously on Friday to abolish the death penalty. Current president Julius Maada Bio had promised the move in 2018 in the election campaign. He is expected to sign the relevant law shortly. Death sentences are now commuted to life imprisonment.

94 people on death row

The West African country last carried out the death penalty in 1998. At that time, 24 soldiers were executed by firing squad for participating in a coup d’état. However, according to Amnesty International, at least 94 people are still on death row.

According to a UN index, Sierra Leone is one of the poorest countries in the world. The country is suffering from the aftermath of an 11-year civil war that ended in 2002 and is estimated to have killed around 70,000 people. In addition, from 2014 to 2016, there was a devastating Ebola epidemic. The economy then collapsed by about a quarter.