Sidney Poitier: The first black actor to win an Oscar has died at the age of 94

With the film “Uma Voz nas Sombras” from 1963 the artist won the category for best actor.

Participation in more than 50 films. Photo: @sidney_poitier_.

This Friday, January 7th, actor Sidney Poitier, one of the icons of Hollywood of the 50s and 60s, died. The news came through Fred Mitchell, Secretary of State of the Bahamas, where the actor was born on February 20, 1927. Death is not yet known.

In 1964 Poitier became the first black actor to receive an Oscar. The role of Homer Smith, a worker who helps white nuns build a chapel, in Ralph Nelson’s “A Voice in the Shadows” earned him the award. With Stanley Kramer’s “Os Audaciosos” the artist had already received the first award nomination for a black performer.

Sidney, who overcame a tenuous past in the Bahamas and became a star when racial segregation became a reality in the US, made a name for himself in film history in 2002 when he took home the golden statue of honor for his work. The award had never been presented to a black actor before that night.

“Seeds of Violence”, “Giants of the Sea”, “The Hate That Became Love”, “In the Heat of the Night”, “Guess Who’s Coming for Dinner”, “Shoot a Kill” and “Little Nikita” are among them most of 50 films he has appeared in. During his career, he has counted ten Golden Globe nominations, two Primetime Emmy Awards, six BAFTA, eight Laurels, and one Screen Actors Guild Award.